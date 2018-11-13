For the 33rd year, the Davenport Police Association will put on their aprons and serve a hearty Thanksgiving dinner to the clients and staff of the Handicapped Development Center on Hickory Grove Road.
Officers will be on hand to greet and serve the patrons of the center at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15.
“The Davenport Police Association will again promote the spirit of Thanksgiving and kick off our holiday season with a wonderful feast for the clients and staff of the Handicapped Development Center,” said Davenport Police Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen, who is president of the Davenport Police Association.
“We are very committed to our mission of community caretaking,” Gruenhagen said. “The clients and staff seem to really enjoy this annual event, and the officers look forward to this celebration as well.”
The Thanksgiving dinner tradition “started long before I came around here, but it’s something we’ve all bought into and care about,” he added. “We plan to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
On Friday, the Davenport Police Association will host its ninth annual Trivia Night, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Ballroom, 2902 E. Kimberly Road. Teams are to be made up of eight people and the cost is $100 per table. There is an option $20 doublers and mulligans.
The event will feature cash prizes, door prizes and a raffle.
Money raised from the Trivia Night is used to fund the Thanksgiving dinner at the Handicapped Development Center, as well as the annual Cops and Cones and the annual toy drive for domestic violence victims.
The toy drive will be held at NorthPark Mall Dec. 15 and 16.
Police in the Illinois Quad-Cities also are making sure people have a spot at a table this Thanksgiving.
The Rock Island Police and the East Moline Police benevolent associations will be presenting a $4,000 check to Mr. Thanksgiving, Bob Vogelbaugh, to support the 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner to be held at SouthPark Mall.