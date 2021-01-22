Police: Suspects stole beer from Circle K

"On December 11, 2020, they entered Circle K, 1827 18th Avenue. The female walked back to the beer cooler while the male spoke to an employee. The female walked out of the store with a case of beer and got into a car. The employee followed her out, as did the male. The employee demanded they pay for the beer but the male told the employee to, 'let it go.' The employee told the suspects he was calling the police and the suspects said, 'go ahead.' The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a blue late 1990’s model Pontiac Grand Am."