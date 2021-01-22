 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Suspects stole beer from Circle K
topical alert top story

Police: Suspects stole beer from Circle K

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

East Moline Police are asking for help identifying the two pictured suspects.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities:

"On December 11, 2020, they entered Circle K, 1827 18th Avenue. The female walked back to the beer cooler while the male spoke to an employee. The female walked out of the store with a case of beer and got into a car. The employee followed her out, as did the male. The employee demanded they pay for the beer but the male told the employee to, 'let it go.' The employee told the suspects he was calling the police and the suspects said, 'go ahead.' The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a blue late 1990’s model Pontiac Grand Am."

Anyone with any information about these two people are asked to call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sister Joan Lescinski, president of St. Ambrose University, speaks about recent gift to the school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News