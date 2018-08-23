For the second time in less than a week, United Township High School in East Moline was placed on lockdown after a person called the police department and said they were going to “cause some violence” at the school.
For the second time, police determined the threat was not valid and believe it came from a “known subject” in Germany who made a similar threat toward the school on Aug. 17.
“We believe that he’s a swatter, similar to what LAPD goes through when people call up and say a famous celebrity’s house is being burglarized,” East Moline Capt. Thomas Reagan said. “A lot of resources are taken up but we’re always going to take threats seriously and do whatever we can to make sure that kids at UT are safe. That’s our number one concern.”
Reagan said it does not appear that the person, who he did not name, has ties to United Township or the area.
“There’s absolutely no indication why the person is choosing here,” he told reporters. “We think it’s just a random number that he got and he’s targeting us.”
Reagan said the police department received a call at 8:11 a.m.
“The same lady that took the call on Friday (Aug. 17) took today’s call and said it was the exact same voice,” he said. “He actually called our department twice today.”
Reagan said the school, as the neighboring East Moline School District, were put on lockdown as a precaution. It was lifted about an hour later.
He said that extra officers would remain at UTHS – both inside and around the perimeter - for the rest of the day.
Officers from Moline and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the school to assist.
At 8:42 a.m. Aug. 17, the police department received a phone call from a male who “conveyed a threat” to the student body at UTHS, causing the school to go on lockdown until about 10:30 a.m.
Investigators traced the call to the account of a person in Hagen, Germany. Reagan said investigators are working with the FBI “to see what we can do” and that the person making the threats could face felony charges of disorderly conduct.
During the lockdown, anxious parents waited across the street for more information.
The fact that the threat was not substantiated did not ease the mind of Tammy Williams, whose son and daughter attend the high school.
“Not at all because the cops could simply say that it’s nothing, and then leave and something could happen,” she said. “All it takes is for someone to get in the school and we could have tragedy.”
When asked by reporters about some parents' concerns they did not receive information fast enough from police and the school, Reagan said the department’s first priority is the safety of the students.
“I understand as a parent myself that it’s important to disseminate information and we try to do that as quickly as possible so that the parents know that one, their kids are safe, and two, what level of a lockdown that we’re at,” he said.
He encouraged parents to follow the police department on its Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the social media accounts of the school and Superintendent Jay Morrow.