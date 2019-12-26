Police use pit maneuver to stop car in Rock Island

Sherry Deloose heard the sound of sirens just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Then came the "usual sound of a car crash" near the corner of 5th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island, she said.

"You know that sound — the squealing tires and that sound of metal and glass hitting something really hard," said the 18-year-old, who is in town visiting her father for Christmas. "I was just getting some Doritos, and as soon as I hear that sound, I knew it had to be some kind of chase."

Rock Island and Moline police stopped a blue Toyota Camry just before 3 p.m. Thursday using a "pit maneuver" near the corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue.

In a pit maneuver, a police vehicle forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The car crashed into a corner of Mid-American Energy's truck garage.

It is not clear how many people were in the car, but two children were transported from the scene.

The Moline Police Department has not released any details about the incident.

A man who was driving westbound on 5th Avenue did add some eyewitness information. Asking not to be identified, he said, "The blue car went flying past us on 5th; it was driving westbound, too.