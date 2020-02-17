Police were searching for 'fugitive' when black teen was taken down at rest stop

On the day the ACLU lawsuit was reported, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos issued a news release.

In it, Bustos said, a preliminary investigation was conducted, “which determined that Deputies Pena and Asquini arrived after Mr. Butler had already been detained by officers from other agencies, having only brief interaction with Mr. Butler and the other officers, leaving shortly thereafter to continue the manhunt for a fugitive in the area that was in process.”

Late last week, East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey issued a similar statement: "Due to the pending lawsuit, I am not able to comment in detail, but I can confirm that Officer Staes did have a brief encounter with Mr. Butler, and he handled that encounter properly, lawfully, and in accordance with the policies and procedures of the East Moline Police Department."

The attorney for the Village of Hampton, Lanzito wrote in a news release Monday that the conduct of all of the responding officers, not just Hampton's Ethan Bush, were appropriate.

"The Village is confident that the facts will prove that the actions of Officer Bush and the officers from the other responding agencies were appropriate, were in conformance with the law, the Constitution, and were taken in order to apprehend an armed and dangerous suspect," he wrote.