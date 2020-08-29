Police: Woman in critical condition after Davenport shooting early Saturday

A woman was in critical condition early Saturday after an early-morning shooting in Davenport.
The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of 600 Douglas Court, according to a news release.
When officers responded to a report of gunfire, they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Officers gave her "life-saving measures," then she was transported to Genesis Medical Center. She then was flown by Medforce to a hospital in Iowa City.
The woman was in a parked vehicle when several people approached on foot and fired several rounds into the vehicle. The shooting was "an escalation related to a previous disturbance call in the area."
No other injuries were reported. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Davenport police at 563-326-6125, or submit a tip via the "P3Tips" mobile app or online at qccrimestoppers.com.
