Political forum at Bettendorf church warns of ‘illegal aliens,’ non-white immigration and the ‘extreme left’

“We don’t hate immigrants,” Kiyan said. “We don’t have that in us. We love immigrants. It’s those who come here illegally.”

Though the attendees and speakers railed against “illegals” broadly, their stories centered on Mexican immigrants. Many used “illegals” and “Mexicans” interchangeably.

The final speaker was Nick Fuentes, a far-right activist who attended the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and has been condemned by some on the political right as racist. Fuentes railed against both illegal and legal migration due to the “drastic consequences” of immigration from non-European, non-white countries. He argued that immigration into the U.S. should be shut down so that a “monoculture” can be created for “others to assimilate into."

“These demographic changes are actually quite drastic, and will change the texture of our lives and the lives of our children and our children’s children,” Fuentes said. "The mantra we’ve been pushed is that diversity is good,” Driving around majority non-white neighborhoods of cities like Chicago, he said, show how demographic changes are “not good.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Democrats, the speakers said, prioritize illegal immigrants over “everyday Americans,” particularly in the criminal justice system.