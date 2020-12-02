Pop-up bar at Davenport's Freight House to lift 'spirits'

To wrap up a bizarre year in business, the Freight House Market Place is getting a lift on holiday spirit.
A pop-up bar from the Miracle franchise is making its Iowa debut in the former Fresh Deli space at the Freight House. Festively lighted, decorated and spaced for pandemic safety, Miracle at the Freight House offers holiday-themed cocktails until the end of December.
But the pop-up partners also emphasize their libations can be fetched curbside for at-home drinking or for holiday giving.
When Lars Rehnberg and his two pop-up partners, Karah Rehnberg and Ethan Bailey, committed months ago to bringing the Miracle brand to the Quad-Cities, the COVID-19 pandemic was showing a decline in infections, he said.
"In August, the curve looked much better. We've just had to be safer. We did the math and spread out tables and can manage up to 40 people," he said. "The maximum number at one table is eight.
"Our momentum has just started building through word of mouth and social media. We're ready for prime time."
The open layout of the former deli at the west end of the historic Freight House was too impersonal, Rehnberg said, so the partners used Christmas trees and holiday decor to create a more intimate and cozy space. Their menu offers a dozen cocktails that were created by a "master mixologist" and given names, such as the Christmapolitan (Vodka, Elderflower, Dry Vermouth, Spiced Cranberry Sauce, Rosemary, Lime, Absinthe Mist) and Snowball Old-Fashioned (Rye, Gingerbread, Angostura Bitters, Wormwood Bitters, Orange Essence).
The drinks are served in custom glassware that also is available to go.
Miracle will be part of this weekend's virtual Freight House Farmers Market, which executive director Lorrie Beaman described as a QVC-like look at the food and wares that are available from local farmers and other market vendors. A virtual weekend is one of many ways Beaman has had to get creative this year to keep merchants in the market business, to continue to connect with customers and to serve the so-called "food desert" that exists on the west side of Davenport.
"We've somehow managed to keep something going — just bobbing and weaving," she said. "From April on, it's been a matter of rolling with whatever comes. At this point, we're permitted to have a total of 15 people inside, including vendors, and we can have 30 people outside.
"We've had to cancel Christkindlmarkt (a traditional market in Germany), which brought 35,000 people down last year. It's made me think the floods aren't so bad."
Besides being spared the full-on shutdown that a flood like the one in 2019 required, the Freight House Farmers Market has used the pandemic period to get ahead on its 5-year-plan, Beaman said, including an interior remodel.
"In times like this, you just have to stop, pivot and ask what impactful thing you can do," she said. "By extending some of our SNAP (federal food-benefits program) access and giving tokens for extra food to those who use SNAP or EBT, we are letting low-income people know they're welcome down here."
The virtual market will appear on the Freight House Farmers Market Facebook page from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and again at 10 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, the video will be available to replay on the market website, freighthousefarmersmarket.com.
"We'll show how the market-to-go works, what's available and how you can buy fresh food — dairy, meats, cheese — online and pick it up curbside on Saturdays," Beaman said."It's definitely been an unusual year, but it's also been pretty successful. We hope to end on a high note."
