Pop-up bar at Davenport's Freight House to lift 'spirits'

The drinks are served in custom glassware that also is available to go.

Miracle will be part of this weekend's virtual Freight House Farmers Market, which executive director Lorrie Beaman described as a QVC-like look at the food and wares that are available from local farmers and other market vendors. A virtual weekend is one of many ways Beaman has had to get creative this year to keep merchants in the market business, to continue to connect with customers and to serve the so-called "food desert" that exists on the west side of Davenport.

"We've somehow managed to keep something going — just bobbing and weaving," she said. "From April on, it's been a matter of rolling with whatever comes. At this point, we're permitted to have a total of 15 people inside, including vendors, and we can have 30 people outside.

"We've had to cancel Christkindlmarkt (a traditional market in Germany), which brought 35,000 people down last year. It's made me think the floods aren't so bad."

Besides being spared the full-on shutdown that a flood like the one in 2019 required, the Freight House Farmers Market has used the pandemic period to get ahead on its 5-year-plan, Beaman said, including an interior remodel.