When Cedric Haynes arrived in the Quad-Cities as a meteorologist for KWQC-TV 6 nearly two years ago, his infectious personality earned him the moniker “Cedric the Entertainer.”
But there was a method to his entertaining. Not only were people going to hear what he thought the weather was going to do, be it rain or snow or sunshine, they were going to get an explanation of his research and thought processes.
“Anybody can say that it’s going to rain,” Haynes said. “I want to show people exactly what I’m seeing and why I think this is going to happen. It’s a teaching moment.”
As a former substitute teacher, the teaching portion he sneaked into his televised forecasts was merely a natural extension of his personality, he said.
“I come into work, I make my forecast and then I look to see what are three main takeaways that people would be concerned with or talking about,” he said. “From those, I try to tell the weather story, and I work to make it flow as a story.”
Haynes came to the Quad-Cities in November 2017 during a rare warm spell in the Quad-Cities. Oddly, at his home in Dalton, Georgia, at that time, “They had a rare winter storm in the southeast, yet we didn’t see our first snow here until Christmas Eve.”
While he arrived in the warmth, he leaves the Quad-Cities amid the first major snow of the season.
Haynes said it is time to move closer to home and his family: his mother and his older brother. His last day is Friday.
The 33-year-old is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a scholarship to play in the drumline, and Mississippi State University.
His first job out of college was in Lake Charles, Louisiana, before he moved to the Tyler, Lufkin and Nacogdoches area of Texas.
From the time he was in elementary school, Haynes said he was fascinated with the weather and knew he wanted to be a meteorologist.
“In elementary school, I’d go to the library and I’d look at the old weather charts that came out and study the local meteorology,” Haynes said. “I’d then record the major weather channels each night and from that, I’d try to figure out what they were talking about; how it happened and why it happened.
“Believe me, it’s a lot more than looking at a magic answer on a weather radar screen,” he said. “I’ve always been a weather nerd, a science nerd.”
His acceptance into the drumline a Cincinnati has an interesting story behind it, too. One of his friends was invited to visit the football program at Cincinnati. “They could bring a friend, and I was the friend that got to go. While he was visiting the football program, I went to see the band area and the drumline.
“I was in the drumline in high school and I like to play the drums, so I went thinking I would just beat the drums for a while,” he said.
Little did Haynes know the weekend his friend visited the football program was the same weekend for drumline tryouts.
“I had no idea they were doing tryouts,” Haynes said. “I was just doing my thing and all of a sudden they’re moving us around and they’re testing us out on different drums. And then they were like, ‘Whatever drum you play, this is your spot for the season.’
“I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m now going to school here,’” he said. So he earned a scholarship to play in the drumline.
He eventually got to play in the drumline during March Madness.
While it will be nice to get closer to family, Haynes said, he always enjoyed his time in the Quad-Cities.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support, and have received thousands of messages,” Haynes said. “I feel like Al Roker. The people here accepted me and my southern ways.”