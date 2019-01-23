The River Bend Foodbank in Davenport will share in a $25,000 donation from the Iowa Pork Producers Association to Iowa food banks to help store and transport the unprecedented quantities of pork they are scheduled to get from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The USDA is a constant source of food for food banks, but since December it has greatly increased the amount it provides as a way to help farmers hurt by the ongoing trade war. The government is trying to shore up farm markets by buying up food surpluses caused by reduced demand because of the tariffs, explained Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend.
The surpluses are then donated to food banks. The first "trade mitigation" product was fresh milk that began arriving in December and will continue through March. The next phase will include pork.
In normal times, the USDA provides funding to help with distribution and storage, but that has not been the case so far with the "trade mitigation" products, Miller said.
That is why the pork producers' donation is so helpful, he said. Of the $25,000, River Bend will get about 13 percent, or $3,242, based on a formula, Miller said.
The additional pork already has started to come in to River Bend and will continue through March, Miller said. It includes pulled pork (95 cases of 20, two-pound packages), ham, pork chops, pork loin roasts, pork patties and canned pork.
Other commodities coming in that round include poultry, rice, cheese, grapefruit, two kinds of beans and canned and fresh potatoes.
All the extra food is a blessing, but it also is a challenge, Miller said.
"We're glad we have this food," he said with emphasis.
But, it puts a strain on food bank staff and its partner agencies. The milk, for example, needs to be refrigerated, and because it is arriving in unusual quantities, and staff has to ensure that the food bank, as well as all its food pantry partners, have adequate refrigerator space.
In addition, there must staff to distribute it before it goes bad and before more product arrives the following week.
In total, River Bend expects to get 80,000 half-gallons of milk through March.
The USDA's extra commodity donations will continue at least through September, he said.
The other caveat with the extra food is that "we're sorry there is this need," Miller said. "We care about hungry people. But we also care about farmers that are hurting."