PORT BYRON — The Port Byron Historical Society meeting for June will coincide with a program being presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the River Valley District Library, 214 South Main St.
Dana Starkell will present “Paddle to the Amazon” about his adventures canoeing down the Mississippi River and continuing on the Amazon River. Co-sponsors of the program are the library, the Black Hawk Hiking Club and the historical society.
Attendees are asked to register at 309-523-3440 or at rivervalleylibrary.org on the “Calendar of Events” page. This program is free and open to the public.