WHAT WE KNOW: Port Byron held Baby Blues Fest last weekend. Trustee Patti Lindley of the Economic Development Committee said there was a nice turnout. Her committee continues to look for more activities to promote the village and bring people to events in the community.
WHAT IS NEW: Tammy Knapp, president of the Port Byron Tug Fest Committee, told the trustees that this year’s Tug Fest would be Aug.8-10. “The new brochure will be out next week and events will be on the new 2019 web page at tugfest.org. All the bands are booked. The band, ‘Small Town Titans’, is coming all the way from Pennsylvania,” Knapp said.
IRDC Chairman Wayne Oney told Trustees there is a possibility of getting up to a $200,000 grant paying 100% of water frontage projects for as little as a $10,000 outlay for application. The application is due at the end of the month.
WHAT IS NEXT: Knapp is looking for more community members to serve on the Tug Fest Committee and Oney would like help ironing out the Waterfront Grant Application.
-- Deb Buttleman Malcolm