Port Byron was victorious 10-1 Saturday during the 33rd annual Tug Fest between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn said the turnout for the event was great for the three-day festival on both sides of the river.
The competition itself was 12:30-2:30 p.m.
“There were 11 pulls,” Bruhn said. In three-minute contests, teams vied to see how much of the rope, which stretched between the two cities, they could pull out of the Mississippi River.
Port Byron now has earned The Alabaster Eagle traveling trophy.
The current was stronger on the Iowa side than on the Illinois said, Chad Christy, of LeClaire, head tugmaster. “With the river being still kind of high, there was a lot of tension on the rope,” he said.
“We all the love event,” he said. “It’s really not Iowa versus Illinois. It’s Iowa versus the river and Illinois versus the river.”