Port Byron now has 21 Tug Fest wins to LeClaire’s 11 after the Illinois town took the 32nd annual Tug Fest contest.
The final score in Saturday’s event was Port Byron 8 and LeClaire 3, which allowed Port Byron to once again take home the Alabaster Eagle in Flight trophy as well as hold onto bragging rights for another year.
Eleven teams from each side – including one all-women team from both states – battled with the 2,700-foot rope stretched between the neighboring river towns.
The three-day event provides an economic boost to both sides, who also use Tug Fest to help support their communities.
In LeClaire, this year's theme was Super Heroes and the Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors). The group, which helps families of fallen officers, will receive proceeds from the sale of Tug Fest T-shirts.
Port Byron uses 10 percent of its profits go to a selected non-profit each year. This year's recipient will be the Rapids City Fire Protection District.