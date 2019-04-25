As she has for the past five years, Port Byron resident Dawne Croxton will attend the Chicago Bears' NFL draft party Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
But this year, some serious responsibility will be added to the longtime Bears fan's day.
Her plans now include announcing the Bears' fifth-round selection in Saturday's NFL draft. The pick is No. 162 overall, and many mock drafts have the Bears selecting T.J. Edwards, an inside linebacker from the University of Wisconsin.
In front of a worldwide audience, Croxton will change the life of a potential Chicago Bear.
"That part really scares me,'' Croxton said in a phone conversation Thursday morning. "Knowing you will be calling someone's name and changing their life in an instant does make you think. I have long loved the Bears, and now I will have an connection to one special Bear. I'm excited, to say the least.''
Croxton said a group of her friends and family members annually secure a VIP table at the Bears' draft party. They take the train to Chicago and make it a weekend.
While finalizing plans for this year's draft party with a Bears' sales representative, Croxton mentioned that her recovery from lung cancer was going great. In 2018, Croxton had a cancerous top left lobe of her left lung removed.
Without telling Croxton, that representative shared her story with Bears' leadership, and the club decided Croxton should announce the team's fifth-round selection. Because of the trade to acquire All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, the Bears do not have a first- or second-round selection.
"First of all, I am doing fantastic,'' the upbeat Croxton said. "I did not have to deal with chemotherapy and radiation. I want the world to know I'm fine, and my attitude is great. I'm grateful to get this chance, but my health is fine.''
When Croxton will make her television debut isn't definite, but she expects it will be around 1 p.m.
"I knew something was up when the call came (Wednesday), and it said 'Chicago Bears' on the caller ID,'' she said. "I had already confirmed with my sales rep the party plans and all those details. This, though, was different. This was someone from public relations.''
Croxton grew up with three older brothers, and she said football was — and still is — a big part of her life.
"It's automatic,'' said Croxton, who works for DHL Global. "Football has always been part of it, and the Bears have always been part of it.''
Is she nervous about stepping to the podium?
"You just deal with what you deal with,'' she said. "I have a great husband, family and friends that will help. I'm OK. I'm excited and honored. Nerves? Not yet.''