The Quad-City region, along with its neighbors up and down the Mississippi River, would raise their profile as a shipping magnate if the area had a federal port designation.
That was the message Tuesday as retired U.S. Army Col. Bob Sinkler presented the concept of pursuing a Mississippi River Ports designation for eastern Iowa and western Illinois during the Scott County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Sinkler, of Bettendorf, now a senior adviser at Dawson & Associates, Washington, D.C., told the supervisors he is working as a "private citizen" to advance the idea. With 30 years of experience with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he brings insight into the advantages of having the federal designation as well as other issues impacting the waterway.
A retired Chief of Strategic Initiatives for the Commander of the Corps, Sinkler is proposing the Bi-State Regional Commission make the application on behalf of all the counties along the 220-mile stretch of river.
"This is to get this part of the Mississippi River recognized statistically in the United States as a major port in the United States," he said.
Under the proposal, a total of 15 bi-state counties along the Mississippi River — from Keokuk to Dubuque, including the Quad-Cities — would make up a single port district. It would encompass 50 shipping terminals on the Iowa side alone.
"If all that was concentrated in one location, it would be a massive concentration," he said.
Scott County Board Chairman Tony Knobbe said of the 15 counties included "Scott County probably has the greatest (volume) tonnage-wise."
You have free articles remaining.
Citing Iowa Department of Transportation statistics, Sinkler said the Iowa terminals collectively shipped more than 6.2 million tons of commodities worth more than $5.2 billion in 2012. Yet, he said, "Iowa is the only state that ships enough by barge to have a nationally recognized port that is not recognized as such."
The Iowa volume alone would rank it as the nation's 68th largest port — larger than Port Brownsville, Texas, or Port Anchorage, Alaska, he added.
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken said a port designation would bolster the area's strength as a logistics center. "This is an asset we need to exploit for economic benefit for the people of Scott County and the entire region," he said.
He added that a designation would open the door to Iowa economic development grants and other funding, enterprise designations and opportunities not yet discovered. He is proposing a resolution endorsing the project, which the board appears ready to approve at its meeting Thursday night.
Sinkler said the designation also could raise awareness to infrastructure needs on the river, particularly the upper Mississippi. In fact, the Corps of Engineers had more than $1 billion in known deferred maintenance in 2017, and of that, he said nearly half of it was in Rock Island District. The same district also is the only one on the Mississippi were there is not a federally recognized port.
Denise Bulat, executive director of Bi-State Regional Commission, was not in attendance but said in an interview that the commission has had no formal vote yet on pursuing the designation. However, staff are working with counterparts across the proposed area to discuss the idea of a port alliance and researching other port authorities.
"Since we think the concept could help in the future all of eastern Iowa and western Illinois ... we really can't see a downside," she said. Since there is no financial investment at this point, except for Bi-State staff time, Bulat also expects the idea to be supported across the region.
"Hopefully, we can raise the stature of the whole area of eastern Iowa and western Illinois and might get more attention and ability to get some funding to help the Mississippi River System," she added.