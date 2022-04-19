Port of call: National riverboat cruises will make about 54 stops in the Quad-Cities this year

Dan Bush has seen a resurgence in downtown Davenport over the past months. Recovering from historic flooding and learning to handle multiple waves of a pandemic, the co-owner of Analog Arcade Bar, Armored Gardens and Devon's Complaint Department has watched as customers have started coming out again, bringing some life back to the area.

With river cruises set to dock just a few blocks away, Bush said he's expecting even more foot traffic to give downtown a boost.

"Downtown has never felt more alive, and the addition of these cruises is just going to be really helping that growth," Bush said.

More river cruise line passengers than ever will start stopping in the Quad-Cities this summer, as Viking Cruise Lines joins American Cruise Lines in docking in Davenport starting in June.

Other river cruises making a stop or a home in the Quad-Cities include American Queen Voyages, Riverboat Twilight and Celebration Belle.

"It seems like it's a while away, but it's right around the corner," Visit Quad Cities President and CEO Dave Herrell said. "We're going to have probably one of the most activated years in our history in the Quad-Cities for river cruises."

Visit Quad Cities is in the final stages of creating a river cruise lines strategy, Herrell said, to expand on the work it does with cruise lines and local organizations to provide a portfolio of excursions and other opportunities for visitors.

The organization's new Tourism Ambassador Program will use guides to interact with people coming off the boats, providing information for those who need it.

As of now, national river cruises will make 54 stops in the Quad-Cities between late June and early November, according to a schedule provided by Visit Quad Cities. American Cruise Lines and Viking Cruise Lines will dock at River Heritage Park in Davenport, and American Queen Voyages will stop at the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf.

Riverboat Twilight and Celebration Belle, operating out of LeClaire and Moline, respectively, are regional cruises.

Herrell stressed the schedule is prone to fluctuation, as cruises can be affected by weather, flooding and other events. He expects to see more stops added to the roster, and residents will see boats stopped at the park every few days, at least. American and Viking are set to share the Davenport dock once this season, on Oct. 11.

Riverfront Improvement Commission Executive Director Steve Ahrens said construction and planning were right on schedule for boats to make their way to River Heritage Park in the coming months. They're waiting for the weather to clear up some before finishing seeding and other tasks, as well as coordinating logistics with the cruise lines.

Davenport riverfront being prepped for more cruise ships Another million-dollar investment in a Davenport park is making it cruise-ship ready for next season.

Showcasing all the Quad-Cities has to offer to river cruise passengers does more than just help local businesses in the moment, Ahrens said. If people are impressed by the area in the few hours they have here, they could decide to visit again, or invest in the area. The cruise lines monitor how passengers respond to different stops, to see if they should dedicate more time or trips, or cut back.

"We're already looking at next year, and they're increasing those stops," Ahrens said. "They book like a year or better out, they've taken reservations now for 2023. And so they add dates based on how fast they fill, and ... what people's reaction are, and that includes the stops that are made and that and the communities and the attractions and stuff that they encounter. So it all matters."

