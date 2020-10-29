Portion of downtown Davenport nabs historic designation

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs this week designated portions of downtown Davenport as a commercial historic district.

Mayor Mike Matson announced the designation during Wednesday's Davenport City Council meeting.

Matson said the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs had designated a 14-block area from 2nd Street to 5th Street and Perry Street to Western Avenue as the Downtown Davenport Commercial Historic District.

The request for listing on the National Register of Historic Places came from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.

The designation makes properties eligible for federal and state historic preservation tax credits that can be used by investors and developers to help finance renovations, which city leaders hope will spur further redevelopment downtown.