Fifty-five years after the Beatles first stormed America and a week before his 77th birthday…

Parking, arrival tips for McCartney fans

The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, is advising all Paul McCartney concertgoers to park and arrive early Tuesday, as there is no opening act for the 8 p.m. show. Arena doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

To ensure safety and security, all guests will be subject to a handheld metal wanding. Guests will be required to remove items from pockets and hold them out for staff to inspect. Those with bags of the approved size will be required to open them and have the contents inspected. In order to make this process go as smoothly as possible, guests should only bring those things they will absolutely need while attending the concert.

Concertgoers coming from Iowa can exit at River Drive, Moline, and use both lanes of traffic to access the TaxSlayer Center.

Overflow parking will be available at the Heritage parking ramp at 15th Street between 4th and 5th avenues, as well as in the surface lot at 17th Street and 4th Avenue.

Concertgoers traveling from Illinois on Interstate 74 must exit at the Avenue of the Cities and follow the 19th Street detour to access downtown Moline and the TaxSlayer Center.

It's possible traffic patterns may change the week of the show. Drivers should follow GPS directions, as they are typically updated in real time.

Guests with floor tickets will be asked to confirm the validity of their floor seat by going through a secondary ticket check inside of the arena prior to accessing the floor. Guests will then receive a wristband and hand mark.

For more information, visit taxslayercenter.com/News/Paul-McCartney-Please-Arrive-Early!.aspx.