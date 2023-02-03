A local nonprofit is unveiling a new resource to help reach at-risk kids.

Positive Brothers United (PBU) will host a community open house to celebrate the grand opening of its outreach center from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Located at 3704 9th St. in Rock Island, the new space is equipped with a computer lab, resource library and space to hold self-empowerment meetings.

Keith Collier, president of PBU, said the center was more than 20 years in the making. In 2000, a group of men came together to try to put a stop to the violence occurring in Rock Island.

"We decided we were going to start up an organization to bring the community together," he said. "God has blessed us to be able to stop a lot of the violence."

Thomas White Sr., secretary for PBU, said the goal now was to provide as many resources as possible to community members, specifically at-risk youth.

"We want this to be a safe place for the youth and people that are trying to get ahead in life," White said.

The center has a full computer lab to allow students to complete homework and community members to fill out job applications. Two busses are available to use for field trips and for taking people to job interviews. The group has partnered with Heart of Hope Ministries to help deliver items from its food pantry to the elderly.

Collier said the goal was to reach as many people as possible, especially those who are timid about asking for help.

"This is a nucleus to help the community and point them in the right direction when they need assistance in different areas," he said. "We can reach a lot of people that other people can't."

White agreed, saying students who need help often are not in school. Without that resource, they are not aware of the many other resources available to them.

"We get out there and meet them where they are because they are not going to be around any place that's going to help them out," he said. "The ones that have fallen through the cracks, we reach down and help them."

Trying to reach people in the community who feel left out or let down is a big task, Collier admitted. But for him, this mission is personal.

"I was born here, and I've been through a lot myself," he said. "What we do is try to give them words of encouragement and advice to help them stay on the right track."

A lot of the at-risk students are missing a father figure at home, he said. Collier said he felt like an uncle and wanted to help point them in the right direction.

"We know that if they're here, they're not getting in any trouble," he said.

White agreed, saying life experience is what helps him connect with the students.

"I can relate to them. I have been in similar situations, and I know how they feel. I am able to explain better options for them," he said. "They allow me to give them some positive advice."