Positive test rate dips below 10 percent, but a daily high of COVID-19 deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois hit its lowest daily percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in more than month Wednesday, but also reported the largest daily high of additional deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 1,677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Laboratories throughout the state processed 17,668 tests. That yielded a rate of positive cases of about 9.5 percent, the lowest since it was 9.9 percent on March 27.

Department Director Dr. Nogzi Ezike also said 192 residents died over the past 24 hours in 13 counties, including a teenager in Cook County.

In all, Illinois officials have reported 84,698 cases in 99 of the state’s 102 counties, and 3,792 deaths. Edwards County has now reported its first COVID-19 cases.

Gov. JB Pritzker said he knows “this is hard,” but rebuked elected leaders who are calling for the economy to reopen sooner than medical experts, scientists and modeling suggest.