Post election rally, prayer event to go virtual
The Count Every Vote Rally and Pray Vigil, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday at Davenport's Vander Veer Park, will go virtual because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The event, hosted by the Quad Cities Interfaith Faith Leaders, Progressive Action for the Common Good, One Human Family, Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Federation of Labor, Quad Cities Youth Advisory Council, QC Pride, and Liberian Community of the Quad Cities, will now be held via zoom.

To join the meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86210124966?pwd=ekZ1dGJVeWpzRi9qbkdjYnF3NENaUT09

Meeting ID: 862 1012 4966

Passcode: 773903

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbMzsjGVM

