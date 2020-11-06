Post election rally, prayer event to go virtual

The Count Every Vote Rally and Pray Vigil, originally scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday at Davenport's Vander Veer Park, will go virtual because of rising COVID-19 cases.
The event, hosted by the Quad Cities Interfaith Faith Leaders, Progressive Action for the Common Good, One Human Family, Islamic Center of the Quad Cities, Quad Cities Federation of Labor, Quad Cities Youth Advisory Council, QC Pride, and Liberian Community of the Quad Cities, will now be held via zoom.
To join the meeting:
Meeting ID: 862 1012 4966
Passcode: 773903
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbMzsjGVM
