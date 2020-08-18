Postal Service dispute puts Quad-City election officials on alert

Kinney has ordered a ballot box to place and monitor outside the Rock Island County building at 1504 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

"In two-to-three weeks, an election drop box will get here, so people don't have to contend with the postal service," she said. "You have to get out of the car in front of the building, but you don't have to go in.

"We're planning to empty it several times a day, and there's a security camera on the building there."

In Scott County, a drop box already is in place outside the administration building at 600 W. 4th St., Davenport. The box also is under surveillance, Auditor Roxanna Moritz said, and it is used for other county business.

While many citizens have called or written to demand more outdoor ballot boxes across the county, Moritz said it's too close to the election and too expensive an undertaking.

"I would have to order new boxes, take delivery, get them placed, find a way to surveil them and do it all with four full-time employees," she said. "My Plan B — and I always have one — is to put one Democrat and one Republican in every library with a ballot drop box; if it comes to that."