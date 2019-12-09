Postmodern Jukebox to welcome new '20s in style this March

DAVENPORT — The last time the Twenties came around, they roared. The exuberant musical collective Postmodern Jukebox is going on a world tour to kick off the next decade in style — “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour" — and will burst into the Adler Theatre on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Tickets ($39.50, $49.50, $75) will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and the Adler box office, 136 E. 3rd St..

“Last time around the 'Twenties gave us jazz, America's one true art form. Who knows what is possible in the 2020s?" Postmodern Jukebox founder Scott Bradlee said in a tour release.

"We're using our small corner of the pop culture space to tell people to forget their troubles, and come join us for a night of celebrating true musical talent and timeless style — live and in real life."

The Postmodern Jukebox “Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour” will host official performance parties in nearly 250 cities.