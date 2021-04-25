Postponed twice, Roma Taylor finally set to retire from Scott County Health Department

Roma Taylor has one of those fancy lawn chairs with a canopy.
On Saturday, May 29, the soon-to-be 65-year-old Taylor will take that lawn chair with its portable shade to a baseball field and relax while she watches her 17-year-old grandson play baseball.
Taylor has worked for the Scott County Health Department for 41 1/2 years. She is scheduled to retire Friday, May 28. The truth is, many folks in public health throughout the Quad-Cities will believe it when they see it. Taylor was suppose to retire in June 2020.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Taylor has worked in communicable disease for well over three decades and knew a thing or two about contract tracing, so she postponed her retirement to help.
And then she postponed that retirement again. Taylor wanted to help get the county's mass vaccination clinics up and running.
"I'm definitely retiring this time," Taylor promised. "The Scott County Health Department has already hired my replacement, and I'm ready to go. Family has always been important to me. I'm ready to watch my grandkids play ball, and I'm ready to hug my children.
"COVID came and a lot of families weren't able to spend time together. Well, I'm ready to hug family members and spend time with them."
Taylor graduated from Marycrest College in 1979 and was 22 years old when she had her first brush with public health.
"I was part of the effort to reach out to people and encourage them to get lead-poisoning testing for their children," Taylor explained. "I found myself talking with families who were already struggling to make ends meet, with mothers trying to make sure their children had something to eat. Lead poisoning doesn't turn a child's head green or cause any other dramatic physical signs. So it can be hard for people to understand the danger of lead when there are so many other, more pressing, issues in their lives."
Taylor realized public health was sometimes more than just presenting people with health issues in the community.
"I learned sometimes you have to help families with their priority issues," Taylor said. She became no stranger to buying groceries and Christmas presents for families in need.
Deep cuts to federal funding for lead-poisoning prevention led Taylor to earn a nursing license, and she became the nursing manager for county's lead prevention program. When federal funding for that program went away, Scott County paid for her to become the county nurse.
Because Taylor has extensive experience in risk assessment with the lead-poisoning programs, by the middle of the 1980s she was working on HIV contract tracing. In 1991, the Scott County Health Department opened its sexually transmitted disease clinic. It was there Taylor started working with Scott County Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz.
"I can't believe she's leaving me," Katz said. "We've worked together for decades. She can't leave.
"On the serious side, my job at the health department, for all intents and purposes, has been to make it so Roma can do what she does. She did all the important clinical work. That's the truth. All she has ever needed from me is my signature on forms."
Taylor said her professional life with Katz helped her get through the toughest challenges.
"COVID has been the biggest challenge," Taylor said. "But I'm used to working with Dr. Katz — figuring out a problem and solving it.
"There have been days that felt like a failure. But you go home, come back and fight another day. That's something Dr. Katz and I have done for a long time."
Taylor has 41 1/2 years of lead-poisoning education, contact tracing food poisoning and working on gonorrhea and syphilis and HIV and COVID-19. She said she learned one important skill.
"So much of public health, especially the effort to trace communicable disease, is about listening," Taylor said. "Sometimes people are angry. Sometimes they're ashamed. You just have to let them talk and get it out. Sometimes people are scared, or afraid to speak around certain people. You have to learn to listen — sometimes between the lines — and go back another day.
"Sometimes people have been misinformed and you have to point them to the reputable sources. You have to take the time and listen. Contact tracing leads you to real people, and each one of those people face unique challenges."
On May 28, the day of her retirement, Taylor will think of her mother, Betty.
"She always helped anyone in the community. And when I was a young woman I always thought people were taking advantage of her," Taylor said. "She told me we never do good things for accolades, so other people will know. We do these things because it's the right thing to do, for the community and for people.
"I think learning that certainly led me to public health."