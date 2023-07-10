The Illinois Quad-Cities' second cannabis dispensary is close to the finish line at 2727 Avenue of the Cities.

Located in a former Aldi grocery store, the dispensary was approved by the City Council last fall and was to open this spring. When a new developer took over, new plans for the building's design had to be reviewed by city staff, which delayed its progress.

The name of the dispensary is Terrace Cannabis, according to a sign on the building.

City Planner Sean Foley said a walk-through of the building with police was conducted last week. It was inspected for security, among other factors. The interior space, he said, is nearly ready to go with a few tweaks.

An opening date has not yet been announced. Foley said the opening would be dependent upon the state inspection and any needed changes.

"Approval will be needed from the state and police," he said.

A state inspection is expected to take place next week, and the findings are likely to take a couple of weeks, Foley said.

Council approved another dispensary in late March 2023. It will be located at 4301 44th Ave., along John Deere Corridor. According to the permit application, Bolden Investments I, LLC, plans to operate under the name "Revolution Dispensary."

Foley said Revolution Dispensary was not ready for a certificate of occupancy, yet, since work still is needed for the interior of the building, landscape and the security plan.

About 3% of marijuana sales from the pair of shops will go into the city's general fund.

Moline capped the number of dispensaries at four, identifying areas as "overlay districts" in which marijuana can be sold. One dispensary is allowed to operate in each district.

The other two possible locations are in the Uptown area in the 16th Street corridor and near the airport.