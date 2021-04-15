Potential 2024 presidential hopeful Tim Scott talks racism, police reform in Davenport

The lone Black Republican in the Senate and the first black member elected to the U.S. Senate from a Southern state since Reconstruction, Scott's name has been floated by some media outlets and political oddsmakers as a candidate who could bridge the establishment and pro-Trump flanks of the party given his conservative stances, support for former President Trump’s agenda and mild demeanor.

Scott on Thursday said he is focused on his reelection next year.

"(A)ny conversation that goes beyond, frankly, my primary in June is irrelevant," Scott said.

Scott shared how his family went from "cotton to Congress" in a generation. He was raised by a single mother and dropped out of school in ninth grade only to return to complete his education. Scott's grandfather was forced to leave school in third grade to pick cotton.

"Our nation is embroiled in a racial challenge we haven’t seen in at least 40 or 50 years," Scott told the crowd of about 250 Iowa GOP supporters and donors. "The real challenge is that we are not having an honest conversation about race. To have an honest conversation about race we have to agree that racism and discrimination is a real part of our nation. Our nation, however, is not racist. There is a difference. It’s a huge difference.