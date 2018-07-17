U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, is making yet another trip to Iowa this weekend, attending a series of events for Democrats in the state, along with an immigration discussion to be held Saturday afternoon in Davenport.
Merkley, who is considered a possible 2020 presidential candidate, is slated to take part in a fundraiser with U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, and state Rep. Phill Miller, D-Fairfield, on Friday at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, then attend the immigration event at the UFCW union hall, 2411 W. Central Park Ave. at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Merkley also will be taking part in events for legislative candidates in Iowa City and Tama.
Local party officials and candidates have posted details of the events on social media.
Merkley has been a critic of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, and on Tuesday he joined Sens. Kamala Harris, D-California, and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, to unveil legislation to counter the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.'s southern border.
Merkley, who is in his second term in the Senate, is a progressive who has introduced legislation calling for a single-payer health care system, called Medicare for All. He also endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary.
Merkley is one of several Democratic senators and political figures who are believed to be considering presidential bids. He was in the Quad-Cities about a month ago. He also was in Iowa last fall.