Pour Bros. Craft Taproom hosting fundraiser for Moline Officer Branden Bowden

Pour Bros. Craft Taproom in downtown Moline is hosting a "Pour for a Cause" Wednesday, Feb. 1 for Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden who is battling brain cancer.

The fundraiser is from 3-11 p.m. at the taproom, located at 1209 4th Ave. Matt King, Pour Bros. manager, said 10% of all sales that evening will be donated to the cause.

During an overnight shift in September, Bowden noticed a loss of motor skills and was taken to a local hospital where doctors found a tumor on his brain. He was then transferred to the University of Iowa for treatment and has since been diagnosed with brain cancer.

King and Janet Vitas, the wife of City Administrator Bob Vitas, are organizing the fundraising according to the media release.

Vitas said the reason she got involved was that she lived it. Her older sister, Colleen, died of an inoperable brain tumor in her mid-50s and she was her sister's primary caregiver during her illness.

"Every day of their lives, police officers do for other people that they don't know," she said. "I feel like this is the least we can do."

The event is for those who are 21 and older. A food truck will be on-site, along with free snacks, and a raffle.

The Moline Police Department has set-up a Branden Bowden Benefit Fund at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union. Donations are also being accepted at the police department located at 1640 6th Ave. or donations can be mailed to the department in care of Branden Bowden Benefit.