Power of Pickleball online auction raises money for Moline pickleball complex
Power of Pickleball online auction raises money for Moline pickleball complex

Moline Parks and Recreation is holding "The Power of Pickleball," an online, high-end purse auction fundraiser for the construction of a new Riverside Park Pickleball Complex.

The outdoor facility is scheduled to be built in 2021 and will contain 8 courts, lights and parking.

Items for sale include brand new with tags and “sassy,” slightly used second-hand items.

Click here to view items and place a bid. The auction will be open until 3 p.m., Friday.  Come view the items in person at the Moline Garden Center (3450 5th Ave., Moline) from 3–6 p.m., Thursday. Face coverings are required.

If you win an auction, items may be picked up in Moline or shipped to you.

Quad-City Times​

