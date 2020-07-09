Power outage causes traffic signal outages in central Davenport
Power outage causes traffic signal outages in central Davenport

  • Updated
MidAmerican Energy reports several traffic signal outages in Davenport, west of Brady Street between West 35th Street and 4th Street, caused by a power outage.

The city asks people to treat the signal intersections as a four-way stop during the outage.

