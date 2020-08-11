You have permission to edit this article.
Power outages cause some schools to adjust classes
Due to area widespread power outages,

• Services at the Black Hawk College Quad-City Campus in Moline, Outreach Center and all Q-C locations will be virtual/remote only for today.

• Black Hawk College East Campus locations will be open for scheduled in-person visits.

• Hampton School Disctrict: Closed today due to power outage.

• Rock Island and Milan School District #41 will be using an emergency day today. There will be no Remote Learning for students and staff. The Administration Center is also closed for the day.

Quad-City Times​

