Power restoration could take 3 or more days

It is anticipated that bundling the volume of brush at some locations will be a hefty task for some. Yard waste bag pick up will be sticker-free through August 28 to assist with clean up. All small debris should be placed in the appropriate yard waste bags, and property owners should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weight more than 50 lbs.

Be extra wary when traveling, and remember to treat intersections with dark traffic signals as a 4 Way Stop. Take your time. Don’t drive around barricades. There are still downed power lines and hazardous construction drop-offs out there.

As you recover, be way of disreputable companies. It is important to know how to hire a qualified contractor and to avoid fraud.

Also, Mediacom has dispatched additional work crews to Iowa and Illinois to assist in making the repairs as soon as possible.

The storm has caused power outages and infrastructure damage across a number of Iowa and Illinois markets served by Mediacom.

As of this morning, about 340,000 Mediacom customers were impacted.

Crews have begun the process of restoring service as quickly and safely as possible. Downed trees and powerlines may delay repairs in some areas. In many cases crew must wait for the power company to repair damaged lines before Mediacom can work on them.

Quad-City Times​

