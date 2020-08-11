Power restoration could take 3 or more days

MidAmerican Energy officials, at a briefing with the Scott County Emergency Management Team this morning, say power restoration could take up to three or more days due to widespread and significant damage to the energy network.
Solid waste collection for today in Davenport has been canceled to prioritize clearing roads for travel and support power restoration efforts from Monday’s major storm. Collection will be one day late for the remainder of the week, with Friday collection occurring on Saturday.
Davenport’s Public Works, Police and Fire departments have responded to hundreds of calls for service immediately following the storm to traffic hazards. Personnel continued to work overnight to assist MidAmerican Energy with power line dangers.
“The public should understand the debris trail from the storm is widespread and significant,” Davenport Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said. “It will take time to collect everything.”
Cleanup from this storm is expected to continue for several days and Davenport officials encourages everyone to contribute to the recovery. Check-in on elderly relatives and neighbors, help where you are able, and do your best to help make debris manageable for collection.
Crews will begin collecting private tree debris placed at the curb after roads are clear. Be aware; it may take several days before crews arrive to collect tree debris placed at the curb for collection.
It is anticipated that bundling the volume of brush at some locations will be a hefty task for some. Yard waste bag pick up will be sticker-free through August 28 to assist with clean up. All small debris should be placed in the appropriate yard waste bags, and property owners should do their best to bundle brush for efficient collection. Limbs placed for collection should not be longer than 5 feet or weight more than 50 lbs.
Be extra wary when traveling, and remember to treat intersections with dark traffic signals as a 4 Way Stop. Take your time. Don’t drive around barricades. There are still downed power lines and hazardous construction drop-offs out there.
As you recover, be way of disreputable companies. It is important to know how to hire a qualified contractor and to avoid fraud.
Also, Mediacom has dispatched additional work crews to Iowa and Illinois to assist in making the repairs as soon as possible.
The storm has caused power outages and infrastructure damage across a number of Iowa and Illinois markets served by Mediacom.
As of this morning, about 340,000 Mediacom customers were impacted.
Crews have begun the process of restoring service as quickly and safely as possible. Downed trees and powerlines may delay repairs in some areas. In many cases crew must wait for the power company to repair damaged lines before Mediacom can work on them.
Quad-City Times
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.