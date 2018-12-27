A Powerball lottery ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Illinois, lottery officials say.
$1,000,000 Powerball Prize Won in Illinois!
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 27, 2018
Media Contact: Jason Schaumburg (312) 793-3034
GILBERTS, IL – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Gilberts, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Gilberts sold a $1,000,000 winning Powerball ticket in the Wednesday, December 26, drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell, 385 Higgins Road, in Gilberts and matched all five numbers – 5 - 25 - 38 - 52 - 67 – to win the prize. The Powerball number, which this ticket did not match, was 2. To win the Powerball jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. The retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.
The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.
More than 29,000 Illinois players won prizes ranging from $4 to $1,000,000 in this Powerball drawing. Powerball drawings are at 9:59 p.m. (CST) every Wednesday and Saturday. For more information, please visit illinoislottery.com.