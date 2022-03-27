Prairie dogs and storybook gardens: Niabi Zoo and Quad-City Botanical Center get more than $1 million in grants for new exhibits

Niabi Zoo and the Quad City Botanical Center will undergo major upgrades next year after receiving more than $1.1 million in grants through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program.

Niabi was awarded $417,600, and will use the money to build a prairie dog exhibit across from the big cats enclosure in the zoo, while the botanical center was awarded the maximum amount — $750,000 — to be used toward the expansion and renovation of the outdoor children's garden.

Funded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital program, the grants are part of $19.7 million in state capital investments awarded to 36 projects throughout the state.

Niabi Zoo

On a rainy March morning, Zoo Director Lee Jackson gestured toward an empty half-acre grassy lot just past the red barn that houses the children's train and across from the big cats exhibit where the zoo's male Amur leopard, Jilin, rested atop a tree branch in his enclosure.

The empty lot will soon be transformed into a prairie dog exhibit, the first time the animals have been on display at the zoo.

When he got the news Niabi had won the grant, Jackson said he was "excited and surprised because we had applied for this grant at the start of COVID and hadn't heard anything for so long we were starting to think it wasn't going to happen. And then it happened."

Acquiring prairie dogs is part of Niabi's 10-year master plan, released in 2019, to expand into its existing acreage and add more animal exhibits. The zoo is situated on a 287-acre property, but currently uses only 46 acres.

Prairie dogs are native to grasslands throughout the Great Plains of North America. They live in large colonies in underground burrows and have a life span of eight to 10 years.

Although the grant is nearly half a million dollars, Jackson said every cent will be used.

"Since we applied for that grant, construction prices have gone up at least 20%," he said. "We don't have any final blueprints yet; that next stage will take place once we receive the funds."

Of the five species of prairie dogs, Jackson said the zoo will most likely get eight to 10 black-tailed prairie dogs to start. As they breed, the colony will max out at around 25 to 30 animals.

"The animals we start out with will come from other institutions and we'll do the same — animals will be sent to other institutions that need them," he said. "The one thing I want to say about prairie dogs is they may appear to be this cute common animal, but 97% of prairie dog populations have disappeared. People shoot them.

"People think that because they're not on an endangered species list, they're not in any trouble. They're not on an endangered species list because certain groups of people won't allow them to be on an endangered species list. That's something to keep in mind.

"When we try to bring in more animals, we try to bring them in if they have a good message and a real purpose of conservation or education," he said. "And this is one of those animals that has a real story."

Jackson expects it will take six to eight months for the funds to be received, and construction will begin sometime in 2023.

"This will be a nice, interactive, fun exhibit. Prairie dogs are very active, they're fun to watch and, I think, people will really get a kick out of them. I'm just really excited that this finally came to pass, and it's going to be a neat addition."

Quad City Botanical Center

Ryan Wille, executive director of the Quad City Botanical Center, has big plans for the $750,000 the facility received, which it will use for renovation and expansion of the children's garden, adding an additional 2.2 acres of interactive exhibit space.

He said botanical center staff applied for the grant in July and found out they were awarded the grant about three weeks ago.

"We were pretty excited. Anytime you get a grant there is a lot of excitement about the opportunity to invest into an exhibit or program we have here," Wille said. "But to be awarded $750,000, which is actually the largest grant in the history of the botanical center, is a pretty special feeling for us.

"Between us and our friends over at the Niabi Zoo, to see that kind of money being invested here in the Quad-Cities when we're competing pretty heavily with so many Chicagoland area attractions, I think it's a big deal."

The first project to be completed will be a literary-themed garden area in 2023 called Storybook Landscapes, based on children's books. Future plans will add an education center; heartland agriculture garden; a viewing platform called "Eagle Overlook," where visitors can observe eagles in the winter months; a section that mimics palisades; and an upper Mississippi forest that will provide a landscaping buffer between the botanical center and a nearby highway overpass.

Stacks of brightly-painted tires that have been used for obstacle courses currently cover an area that will be transformed into the Transportation Garden, an educational section for children to learn about the different modes of transportation immediately surrounding the facility.

"The real goal is to engage the public in a way that we've never been able to before by adding some literacy to the garden," Wille said.

Education Manager Heather Ballou said Storybook Landscapes would provide "new and exciting ways to engage with learners that come and visit us."

"Since this is a literacy-themed garden, we'll find new ways to tie in those book-themed opportunities."

Wille said the concept was to take classic children's stories that relate to nature and turn them into an exhibit.

He is looking forward to building exhibits that will appeal to older children.

"What we have currently has been such a great tool to engage kids starting at age 1," he said. "What we want to do now, as we continue to build out the construction plan, is to find creative ways to engage with kids, bring them into nature and allow them to explore more than they are right now and learn about the ecology of the Mississippi River."

