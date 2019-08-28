Two church-related festivals have merged into one, and the public is welcome to come enjoy music, games and worship.
Praise on the River will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the LeClaire Park band shell, Davenport. Everyone is welcome to the free event.
The Rev. Neil McReynolds, pastor at City Church in downtown Davenport, said City Church, along with several other congregations has put on a Kids Fest for the last two years.
“Kids Fest had five other churches on board. We just spearheaded it,” McReynolds said Wednesday.
Chris Werner, worship director at Bettendorf Presbyterian, contacted McReynolds about combining the Kids Fest with the Praise on the River event.
“The idea is to get the whole church together, and not talk about the things we disagree on. Let’s talk about the things we agree on,” McReynolds said. “Everything worked out to put both of our efforts together to make one big event instead of trying to do two smaller events."
Each church will bring yard games that will be featured along with other activities, including Jumpin’ Joey’s bounce houses.
A dozen or more churches from all over the Quad-Cities, including Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline and Rock Island, will be involved, he said.
The only cost will be food available from several food trucks, Werner said.
For many years, Werner has run Praise on the River, now in its 11th year, in Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.
“What I have done at Praise on the River, we’re taking that and making it bigger and better,” Werner said.
In addition to other features, TC Boyd, a motivational speaker from the Quad-Cities, will speak during a portion of the last hour of the event, Werner said.
During the last part of the event, "everybody in the park will be invited to gather by the band shell for a large community worship service,” Werner said. “The idea is to share our unity in the church. It will be a visual demonstration of the church acting as one.”