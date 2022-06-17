Pregracke: First Bison Bridge workshop, 'Inspiring'

The alignment for the new I-80 bridge at LeClaire and Rapids City has not yet been decided, but supporters of the proposed reuse, Bison Bridge, say the options being considered appear to bode well for the project.

Quad-City environmentalist Chad Pregracke has established a foundation and considerable public and private support for his idea of turning the vacant bridge into a massive crossing for tourists and wildlife, rather than demolishing the 55-year-old structure.

One span would be used as a bicycle and pedestrian bridge over the Mississippi River and the other span would provide passage for a small herd of buffalo that could roam between state parks that would flank the bridge.

"As far as alignments go, the ones most likely to happen work great with Bison Bridge," Pregracke said Friday of the pending decision by the two state Departments of Transportation on where the new bridge will go. Seven options are being considered, including alignments upstream and downstream of the existing bridge, along with considerations for reusing the existing I-80 span.

With hopes high for a decision that would favor Bison Bridge, Pregracke and the foundation this week hosted a first workshop that brought university design teams to the bridge by barge.

Twelve students and two professors from Iowa State University and University of Illinois landscape architecture departments are helping design Bison Bridge, and the teams spent a day visiting LeClaire, Rapids City and the bridge itself.

"It was better than I could've asked for; everything I wanted, only better," Pregracke said of the workshop. "We took our barge under the bridge and then a bus to the welcome center at Rapids City.

"These are all landscape architects, so they could see the topography."

After a day of site visits, the group, which included members of Quad-City bicycle and marathon groups, convened in LeClaire. The plan is for Iowa State students to help design the Iowa side of the project while University of Illinois students come up with ideas for the Rapids City side.

"I told them what's in my head, but I told them I'm more interested in what they have to say," Pregracke said. "In 45 minutes, these kids came up with the most intelligent, smart, out-of-the-box ideas.

"They looked at time, for instance, which is something I hadn't thought of. They talked about the different time required for different experiences — visitors crossing the country who stop to stretch their legs versus local visitors and biking, jogging or walking.

"There are different needs, time-wise, for different experiences. I honestly was inspired by what they came up with."

Tom Neppl, associate professor of practice at Iowa State's Department of Landscape Architecture, said his students also benefited from the experience.

"The ones who attended were certainly excited," Neppl said Friday. "It's a unique, one-of-a-kind project. In some ways, the workshop brought it home, made it real.

"It's as much about the people — the community and the human experience — as the site. That's something you have to experience. You can't teach it."

In a few months, Pregracke said, a larger collection of groups will reconvene in the Quad-Cities for a two-day workshop that will dive into more detail.

"I told the students, 'This is what you came up with in 45 minutes. Imagine what you could come up with in 45 days,'" he said. "These people are young and smart, and they'll be using this bridge the most.

"It's one thing to go speak to them in a classroom. It's another thing to have them out there, seeing the land. I feel like it really brought people into the project."

One piece of advice Pregracke is taking to heart, he said, is the need to emphasize that Bison Bridge is about people and the Mississippi River, not just bison. Much of the local focus has been on the animals, which experts say would adapt well to the proposed range and bridge.

"This is about our quality of life and the connection between us and the river," he said. "It's my fault the focus fell on bison. That's really not what it's about."

Though he has not yet focused on fundraising, big support has been coming in. One anonymous donor and his family's foundation is giving Bison Bridge Foundation $4 million, and Pregracke said he has other "big prospects" in the works.

If and when the realignment favors vacating the existing bridge, fundraising will begin in earnest. The project is to be supported and maintained by private funding, not public money.

"I'm just teeing it up for the green light," he said of fundraising. "I don't want to have to scramble."

