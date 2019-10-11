Presentations on how homeowners, cities, businesses and nonprofits can reduce stormwater runoff from their property and improve water quality will be at two different times Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The presentations by Amy Bouska, urban conservationist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) Urban Conservation Program, will be noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Davenport Public Library- Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave., and 5-6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Davenport Public Library, Fairmount Street Branch, 3000 N. Fairmount St.
The presentations are the monthly forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.
To order a $5 lunch with the noon presentation, please RSVP to info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.
Bouska has been with the agricultural department for 23 years, working the past 11 with the urban conservation program throughout eastern Iowa.
She will discuss rain gardens, soil quality restoration, native landscaping, permeable pavement, and rainwater harvesting.