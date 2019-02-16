DAVENPORT
City of Davenport will observe Presidents Day as a holiday on Monday.
All City of Davenport offices & the Public Works Center will be closed.
Police Department front desk and records office will be closed.
Library Main, Fairmount and Eastern branches will be closed.
River’s Edge facility will be open.
Vander Veer Conservatory will be closed.
Adler Theatre box office will be will be closed.
Compost Facility will be closed.
CitiBus service will be provided as usual.
There are no changes to solid waste pickup. Collection will occur on regularly scheduled pickup days.
MOLINE
All Black Hawk College facilities will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day.
City of Moline offices will be closed in observance of Presidents' Day on Monday. Garbage/Recycling pickup will remain on its regular schedule all week.