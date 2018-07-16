Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. elections is a serious matter, Iowa's Republican senators said Monday. But they shied away from directly criticizing President Donald Trump for not being more forceful in public with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit on Monday.
The president said at a joint news conference Monday that Putin offered an "an extremely strong and powerful" denial that his government meddled in the election. And, Trump added, he saw no reason why it would.
The president's comments drew sharp condemnation from Democrats, as well as a few Republicans. In a statement, Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, called the news conference, "one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory."
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, was more measured, though she said she sides with the intelligence community.
"I have the utmost faith in the U.S. intelligence community and their assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election," Ernst said in a statement. She added, "I hope that President Trump, today, delivered a strong message behind closed doors" that Russia will be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine, Syria and in the United States.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in 2016 the Russian government interfered with the election. And just last week, a dozen Russian military intelligence officers were indicted on charges of hacking into Democrats' computers to disrupt the elections.
President Trump has long denied there was any collusion involving his campaign and, at times, he has questioned the conclusion that the Russians had interfered.
When an American reporter asked Trump at his summit with Putin in Helsinki today whether he believed U.S. intelligence agencies or the Russian president's denial, Trump said, "They said they think it's Russia. I have President Putin, he just said it's not Russia. I will say this. I don't see any reason why it would be."
He added, "I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today."
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said the indictment that was issued last week is serious and "President Trump missed an opportunity to publicly press President Putin on whether he would agree to extradite the defendants to the United States to answer the allegations in court." A spokesman added, "Sen. Grassley has seen no evidence to contradict the conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election ..."
He and Ernst both said in their statements that Putin is no friend to the United States.
Democrats were angry over the president's comments.
"It is difficult to overstate the damage done by Donald Trump’s shocking and disgraceful show of weakness on the world stage," Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said in a statement Monday. She also said, without offering proof, that there is a "very real possibility that Vladimir Putin has compromised our commander in chief and turned him, perhaps without his knowledge, into a Russian asset."