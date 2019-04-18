Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will attend a May forum sponsored by St. Ambrose University, the Quad-City Times and the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce.
Delaney, a former congressman from Maryland, will be the featured speaker at “Leading the Nation — Iowa 2020,” a joint effort by the Times, St. Ambrose and the chamber.
The forum will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University, Davenport. It will include introductions from a St. Ambrose official and a 25-minute panel discussion with Delaney and Quad-City journalists that will be moderated by Ed Tibbetts, editorial page editor for the Times.
Delaney also will speak and answer questions from the audience.
The Times, St. Ambrose and the chamber announced the forum series in February with the intent of informing Iowans ahead of the presidential caucuses Feb. 3, 2020.