On the second day of nationwide strikes by McDonald's workers, presidential candidate Julián Castro will join with workers in Davenport.
Secretary Castro will join workers Tuesday at the J Bar at the Holiday Inn and Suites, 4215 Elmore Ave., Davenport, as part of the Fight for $15 and a Union.
“A job is nice, but one that lets me pay the bills, feed my family, and put away a little for retirement would be even better,” Des Moines McDonald's worker Jackie David Pirtle said in a news release. “I’m paid just $8.25. You try saving for retirement on that — it’s not possible. I have to rely on public assistance for my medication. I have no ability to save money because every dollar I earn goes to paying the bills.”
The strike begins three days of separate protests Monday with a march starting at a Des Moines McDonald's and ending at the AARP/Des Moines Register Presidential Forum at Drake University. After Tuesday's rally in the J Bar, the strike will continue Wednesday at the Hotel in Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids.
Secretary Castro also joined strikers in Durham in May. Mayor Bill de Blasio marched with strikers in Des Moines while Sen. Bernie Sanders joined strikers in Cedar Rapids in June.
“We’re here today to tell McDonald’s it’s not acceptable to pay your workers a wage they can’t live on,” Secretary Castro said in May to strikers in Durham. “The only way it’s going to happen is if we take action. My campaign is taking action, we’re joining other campaigns to say we’re not going to patronize McDonald’s until they pay $15 an hour, we’re not going to patronize them until they recognize union rights and we’re not going to patronize them until they do something to the address the sexual harassment and violence that too often happens to employees in their stores.”
Secretary Castro is not the only candidate who will join workers. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand will speak to workers in Davenport.