Pretty sweet: Call on local doughnuts, cookies and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth

If ever you are inclined to eat your feelings while dealing with the frustrations of COVID-19, you’re in luck: several area businesses have you more than covered in the sweets department.
Thankfully, despite the current restrictions and complications COVID-19 brings with it, local treats are easier than ever to access through carryout, drive-thrus, curbside pickup areas and delivery.
Donut Delite
Glazed doughnuts, and Danishes, and long Johns — oh my! Donut Delite in Moline works to “keep it simple,” owner Sue Lillybeck said, but while their offerings may be basic, the flavors are anything but.
Sue and her husband, Steve, who handles marketing and more for Donut Delite, said customers tend to gravitate toward their apple fritters, glazed doughnuts, chocolate long Johns and buttermilk bars.
“We’re known for that,” she said.
The couple said their drive-up window, at 3606 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, has never been as popular as it has since the pandemic began. “When this all came down, the world went upside down for everybody,” Steve said. “We really had to scramble to figure out how to stay open.”
Thankfully, the couple found that they have nearly as much business through their drive-thru now as they had in their dining room, pre-pandemic.
“We must be doing something right; we‘ve been in business since 1979,” Sue said.
Currently, Donut Delite is offering drive-thru, carryout and delivery for homes, offices and more. Orders may be placed by phone at 309-797-9144, or through Facebook messenger. The couple asks that delivery orders be placed in advance because of logistics.
Steve has been handling deliveries himself. “If they want doughnuts, I will get them doughnuts,” he said.
“I’ll accommodate (customers) to the best of our ability.”
For more information and a menu, visit www.donutd.com.
Lagomarcino’s
Whether you’re looking for a box of chocolates or a care package to send to a loved one, Lagomarcino’s in Moline and Davenport can do it all, online, curbside and local delivery.
“We’ve come up with some new packages,” said co-owner Beth Lagomarcino, for health care workers, Father’s Day, graduates, or just because. “We can’t socially be together,” she said, but we can send each other gestures. “I know I'm sending a lot of cards out to people,” she said. “We do find that people are thinking of chocolates and candies to send.”
Care packages make ordering for others easy, but Lagomarcino said you always can call and swap out items, depending on your preference. Then, delivery may be arranged, or orders may be picked up, curbside, at either location, at 1422 5th Ave., Moline, or 2132 E. 11th St., Davenport.
Sending friends and loved ones chocolates can be “a way for us to connect,” Lagomarcino said, adding that some packages are even being sent to folks who are out of town. “Sometimes, it's a little bit of home.”
For more information, call either location at 309-764-1814 or 563-324-6137, or visit lagomarcinos.com/shop.
Olde Towne Bakery
To many Quad-Citians, Olde Towne Bakery is synonymous with sugar cookies, and with good reason: “The main thing people are buying (right now) is definitely our famous sugar cookies,” said its general manager and wedding cake coordinator, Alyssa Nunes.
“Customers definitely have been going crazy for our sugar cookies. I’ve also had a lot of comments from our regulars about missing our doughnuts.”
Olde Towne, at 1824 7th St., Moline, also offers various baked goods, cupcakes, cakes and specialty cakes.
The bakery had closed for the month of April, but reopened in time for Mother’s Day. “All of our customers were really excited when we opened our doors again,” Nunes said.
Nunes said Olde Towne is offering free delivery to customers in Moline and Rock Island, and $5 delivery to customers in Davenport, Bettendorf, East Moline and Silvis for orders of $10 or more. Customers must wear masks, and only two customers are allowed inside the bakery at once.
To order, call 309-764-8421. For more information, visit otbmoline.com.
