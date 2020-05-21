Pretty sweet: Call on local doughnuts, cookies and candy to satisfy your sweet tooth

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If ever you are inclined to eat your feelings while dealing with the frustrations of COVID-19, you’re in luck: several area businesses have you more than covered in the sweets department.

Thankfully, despite the current restrictions and complications COVID-19 brings with it, local treats are easier than ever to access through carryout, drive-thrus, curbside pickup areas and delivery.

Donut Delite

Glazed doughnuts, and Danishes, and long Johns — oh my! Donut Delite in Moline works to “keep it simple,” owner Sue Lillybeck said, but while their offerings may be basic, the flavors are anything but.

Sue and her husband, Steve, who handles marketing and more for Donut Delite, said customers tend to gravitate toward their apple fritters, glazed doughnuts, chocolate long Johns and buttermilk bars.

“We’re known for that,” she said.

The couple said their drive-up window, at 3606 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, has never been as popular as it has since the pandemic began. “When this all came down, the world went upside down for everybody,” Steve said. “We really had to scramble to figure out how to stay open.”