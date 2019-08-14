DAVENPORT — Iowa Public Television will preview the newest film from Ken Burns, “Country Music,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the River Music Experience, 129 Main St.
The documentary chronicles the history of country music and many of its stars, including the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Loretta Lynn.
The free Redstone Room screening event will feature the preview and special guest Dani Lynn Howe, one of the co-hosts of the morning show on local country station WLLR-FM. She will share her experiences in country music, according to an IPTV release. The event also will include food, drink, music and contests.
At the film’s heart are the stories of unforgettable songs and the artists who created them. “The film explores the extraordinary connection between country-music artists and fans and notes the enduring influence of particular songs and musicians across generations,” the release said.
Ken Burns has been making documentary films for over 40 years. Since the Academy Award-nominated “Brooklyn Bridge” in 1981, he has directed or produced some of the most acclaimed historical documentaries ever made, including “The Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Jazz,” “The Statue of Liberty,” “Lewis & Clark: The Journey of the Corps of Discovery,” “Frank Lloyd Wright,” “Mark Twain,” “Unforgivable Blackness: The Rise and Fall of Jack Johnson,” “The War,” “The National Parks: America’s Best Idea,” “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History,” “Jackie Robinson,” “Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War,” “The Vietnam War,” and most recently, “The Mayo Clinic: Faith - Hope - Science.”
For more information or to register for free tickets, visit iptv.org/events. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the event will conclude at 9 p.m. Tune in for the full 16-hour documentary on Iowa Public Television at 7 p.m. Sept. 15-18 and 22-25.
For more information, visit pbs.org/kenburns/country-music