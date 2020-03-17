Primary day in Illinois: Pandemic doesn't keep Quad-Cities voters from the polls

At Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church, each voting booth was sanitized following a single voter use; every pen used to mark ballots was wiped down; and hand sanitizer was available at a variety of stations.

"Numbers have been solid; it has been a steady stream throughout the day,'' Janine Moffitt, site manager at Immanuel Lutheran, said of voter turnout. "We have made it a priority to keep the facility as clean as possible.''

"The numbers are good, and I think it's great people are using caution,'' said Moffitt, who spent several years working in the Rock Island County Recorder's Office. "Everyone is truly doing their best to make sure this is a safe process.''

Rock Island's Bob and Sandy Buther cast their ballots Tuesday, but they first took steps to protect themselves.

"I wore a (surgical) glove on my the hand I used to vote,'' Bob Butcher, 84, said. "I just want to make sure I had all my bases covered.''

Sandy Butcher said there is nothing wrong with playing it safe.

"You just never know,'' she said, referring to COVID-19. "We want to be safe, but we still want to make sure to vote, to have a say.''