Primary day in Illinois: Turnout slow but steady at Quad-Cities polling places

“No, I don’t go around too many people,” said Nettles, who was voting at 1st Covenant Church on 41st Street, Moline, around 10 a.m. “I wasn’t sure I should come, but if I don’t connect with nobody, I know for sure I won’t get it.”

“It’s very important for us to vote,” he added. “I just vote anyway. I am retired from John Deere, so I don’t really worry about anything.

“I vote all the time.”

Gary Kight, Silvis, and his wife, Cherri, wore protective plastic gloves while voting at the Collision Repair Center in East Moline, across from United Township High School.

They voted “because it’s the thing to do,” Gary said. “It’s right to do; you got to do it,” he said.

“I am the same,” Cherri said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

They heeded coronavirus warnings and did their best to protect themselves. “We had our gloves,” Gary, 65, said. “We kept our distance.”

Others came with a purpose.

Hannah Hollars, 24, of Silvis, came to Silvis City Hall to vote because health care is an important issue to her, especially now, she said.