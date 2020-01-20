Prince wrongful death case dismissed

Meanwhile, Prince's siblings are still waiting to learn how much his estate is worth. Court filings several months after Prince's death suggested the estate was worth around $200 million before taxes. More recent filings suggest the estate and Internal Revenue Service have not yet agreed on its value.

Protracted litigation isn't unusual for big estates, even when there is a will. The fight between pop superstar Michael Jackson's estate and the IRS over valuing his estate continues in federal tax court, even though he died in 2009.

The lengthy proceedings are stretching some of the siblings' resources. In recent months, one of Prince's sisters, Tyka Nelson, sold a portion of her share of the estate for an undisclosed amount to Primary Wave, a music publisher that also holds interests in the estates of Whitney Houston and other musicians. Nelson wrote in an affidavit that she did that to "realize some value from the Estate before the completion of the Estate administration." Nelson also appointed Primary Wave to act on her behalf with respect to her remaining share of the estate.

A brother, Alfred Jackson, also entered an agreement with Primary Wave before he died in August. Now, a separate case sorting out Jackson's estate is pending in Missouri, according to court documents.