Princeton awarded engineering funds for Mississippi River Trail extension

The city of Princeton’s long-term goal of putting in a bike trail through the city is getting a leg up with a grant that would pay for most of the engineering costs.

The $187,674 grant, from the Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program that stems from federal monies, area leaders hope will keep plans rolling for a Mississippi River Trail segment through Princeton.

The Mississippi River Trail is a designated bike and pedestrian path along the shores of the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana. In the Quad-Cities, the trail is connected through most of Davenport and Bettendorf with another section in Buffalo on the Iowa side. In Illinois the MRT connects Cordova through Rock Island.

In Scott County, the trail ends at 62nd and State Street in Bettendorf. For more than a decade, it has been a priority of the Bi-State Regional Commission and local governments to connect the Mississippi River Trail through Scott County.

Princeton's was one of two projects awarded funding by the Quad Cities MPO Transportation Police Committee. This is the first time the committee awarded money for just engineering.

“They (the committee members) know how hard it is for any city to pay for engineering expenses, but specifically for small towns like Princeton,” said Christina McDonough, Princeton Recreation Trails president and Princeton City Council member “So, they were willing to make an exception for us, and it's given us the momentum that we need to propel everything forward.”

The grant covers 80% of the cost of engineering services, and the nonprofit organization started in 2019, Princeton Recreation Trails, is fundraising to cover remaining costs not covered by the grant or the city. Then, the engineering must be done within five years, McDonough said. The nonprofit is hosting its annual Princeton Dog Scamper April 8 to raise funds for the city's portion of the trail engineering.

In 2020, Princeton trail volunteers worked with the National Park Service and Iowa State University to collect input from about 300 Princeton residents and Virgil Grissom Elementary School students on concept designs for the trail.

Results showed residents wanted an off-road path along Highway 67 with a loop along Princeton’s riverfront and connectors to the trail throughout the city, McDonough said.

The long-term goals for the region are to connect the Mississippi River Trail from Clinton County through Scott County. Each locale the trail goes through would be responsible for building its portion of the trail: unincorporated Scott County, LeClaire and Princeton.

“The Princeton Mississippi River Trail project has been something that a variety of residents over the course of 10-plus years has really been interested in bringing the Mississippi River Trail through our town,” McDonough said. “With the overall goal of that one day, trail users will be able to travel all the way from the Davenport, Bettendorf MRT down to the Camanche and Clinton and that Princeton would have a segment in that.”

In general, trails like these are often big multi-year or even multi-decade projects to undertake, said Bryan Schmid, a trails planner with the Bi-State Regional Commission, which serves to be a facilitator between governments and interested parties in the project as well as offer grant-writing services.

Schmid said in addition to engineering, locales must get right-of-ways where the trail is planned to go in order to do construction. Needed bridges can also slow down the project or tack on costs, and surveying for environmental or archeological impacts can change the trails course, and adhering to Americans with Disability Act requirements for elements such as the steepness of a trail.

“The Mississippi River is really a unique asset, and the MRT is a great way to really promote that and get people connected with the river in some regard,” Schmid said. “Some of the smaller communities like Princeton and LeClaire were a regional priority for our transportation technical and policy committees who reviewed the application from Princeton. So there's acknowledgement that engineering alone is it can be cost prohibitive for smaller communities.”

