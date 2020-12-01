Princeton considers Mississippi River Trail expansion

Efforts are under way in Princeton to build a portion of the Mississippi River Trail through town and improve its parks. It also is launching a community-wide 'visioning' process to see what other changes might be made to the city's landscape.
Study on an MRT extension — what route it would take through the city and how much it would cost — and possible improvements to the city's parks have already started, Christina McDonough, a member of the Princeton City Council, said.
A year ago, McDonough and others formed a nonprofit entity called Princeton Recreational Trails Inc. to push the MRT and parks efforts. The group is receiving planning help from the National Park Service's Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program.
The MRT is a 3,000 mile route that follows the Mississippi from its headwaters in Minnesota to its mouth in Louisiana; most of the route follows roads used by motor vehicles but some of it is the kind of off-road, dedicated trail found in the Quad-Cities through Davenport, Bettendorf and up to Riverdale, where it stops.
Both Princeton and LeClaire eventually want to build dedicated trails within their city limits. After that, the goal would be to work with Scott County to build trails within county boundaries to connect all the pieces, eventually hooking up with Camanche-Clinton upstream, McDonough and Ed Choate, LeClaire City Administrator, said.
In November, the nonprofit surveyed 111 students at Virgil Grissom Elementary School ages kindergarten through sixth grade, asking them what kind of bike trail configuration they would be most comfortable using (on-road but separated from cars, on a separate path from the road etc.) and what kinds of features they'd like to see in the city's three main parks, Harold Woomert, Old School and the playground at Virgil Grissom, McDonough said.
Results showed kids preferred being on a separate path from the road. As for park features, a natural playscape (logs, things to climb on), basketball courts, a bike pump track (a track with bumps and curves), a splash pad and modern play equipment were the top five vote-getters.
A similar survey for adults has been launched online at princetoniowa.us and on the city's Facebook page with comments being accepted through Friday, Dec. 4.
The Princeton trails nonprofit group hopes to raise $30,000 that it can use as leverage in applying for grants, as most granting bodies require a local contribution. "We have to be ready to go," McDonough said.
In a related but separate planning process, Princeton recently was selected as one of 10 Iowa communities with populations under 10,000 to participate in the Iowa Living Roadways Community Visioning program for 2021 with a goal of improving transportation by looking at streets, trails and sidewalks.
This program is funded by the Iowa Department of Transportation in partnership with Iowa State University Landscape Architecture Extension and Trees Forever, an Iowa-based nonprofit focused on planting trees and native plants.
"The National Park Service project is specific to community recreation as it relates to the MRT and park improvements," McDonough wrote in an email. "Iowa's Living Roadways Community Visioning is a big picture project" that she said she hopes will identify resources needed "to improve transportation and local landscape outside of just recreation."
"Examples that come to mind are improved flood management strategies, bioswales and green infrastructure," she said.
Representatives of Iowa State and Trees Forever will meet over the next year with community members — business owners, residents, volunteers — to determine needs, then focus on a specific goal and work with an architectural firm to come up with a buildable plan, Molly Walkner, of Trees Forever, said. This would include a feasibility report with a cost estimate and the steps needed to reach the goal.
Communities must commit to putting up at least $2,000 toward the first project, which could be cash or an in-kind contribution such as use of equipment or volunteer labor, Sandra Oberbroeckling, of Iowa State, said.
The planning takes into account a community's watershed, its elevation relative to flood plains and the transportation routes people use to get from place to place.
