Princeton considers Mississippi River Trail expansion

Both Princeton and LeClaire eventually want to build dedicated trails within their city limits. After that, the goal would be to work with Scott County to build trails within county boundaries to connect all the pieces, eventually hooking up with Camanche-Clinton upstream, McDonough and Ed Choate, LeClaire City Administrator, said.

In November, the nonprofit surveyed 111 students at Virgil Grissom Elementary School ages kindergarten through sixth grade, asking them what kind of bike trail configuration they would be most comfortable using (on-road but separated from cars, on a separate path from the road etc.) and what kinds of features they'd like to see in the city's three main parks, Harold Woomert, Old School and the playground at Virgil Grissom, McDonough said.

Results showed kids preferred being on a separate path from the road. As for park features, a natural playscape (logs, things to climb on), basketball courts, a bike pump track (a track with bumps and curves), a splash pad and modern play equipment were the top five vote-getters.

A similar survey for adults has been launched online at princetoniowa.us and on the city's Facebook page with comments being accepted through Friday, Dec. 4.