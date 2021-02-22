 Skip to main content
Princeton residents can give opinions on river trail, park designs
Princeton residents can give opinions on river trail, park designs

Members of Princeton Trails Inc. would like to build a dedicated portion of the Mississippi River Trail through Princeton. What route it would take and how it would be financed are yet to be determined.

An online workshop will be held Monday, Feb. 22, for Princeton residents wanting to give their opinions on concept designs that have been developed for the Mississippi River Trail and parks.

Residents may register for one of four virtual workshops on the Princeton Recreation Trails Facebook page or city of Princeton website.

The city and Princeton Recreation Trails, Inc., a nonprofit, are collaborating with the National Park Service and Iowa State University to develop Mississippi River Trail and park concept designs through a community planning process.

Nearly 300 Princeton residents and Virgil Grissom elementary school students provided input on initial concept designs throughout November and December. ISU presented updated trail and park concept designs to the city council earlier this month.

The steering committee is now asking for final input on the concept designs.

